AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) Shares Gap Down to $1.04

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.04, but opened at $0.98. AzurRx BioPharma shares last traded at $0.94, with a volume of 3,850 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AzurRx BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average of $0.83.

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.35). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 51,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.18% of AzurRx BioPharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. The company's therapeutic products are administered to patients as oral non-systemic biologics. Its lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency for cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis patients.

