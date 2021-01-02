Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.69.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Barings BDC news, Director David Mihalick bought 7,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $70,495.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $144,160 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 22.9% in the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 1,494,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,959,000 after buying an additional 278,446 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 6.3% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,197,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,583,000 after buying an additional 130,189 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 42.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 222,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 66,552 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 10.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 457,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after buying an additional 45,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 12.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 326,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 35,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBDC opened at $9.20 on Friday. Barings BDC has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $10.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $441.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.18.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 million. Barings BDC had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. Research analysts expect that Barings BDC will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

