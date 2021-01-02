Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) (LON:BDEV) Receives GBX 666.38 Average PT from Brokerages

Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) (LON:BDEV) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 666.38 ($8.71).

BDEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) price target on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.71) price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Liberum Capital upped their price target on Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Get Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) alerts:

Shares of LON BDEV opened at GBX 670 ($8.75) on Wednesday. Barratt Developments plc has a one year low of GBX 349.40 ($4.56) and a one year high of GBX 979.54 ($12.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 642.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 546.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.82 billion and a PE ratio of 17.22.

In related news, insider Jessica White sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 649 ($8.48), for a total transaction of £2,336.40 ($3,052.52).

About Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L)

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.