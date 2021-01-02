BarterTrade Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.33 Million (BART)

BarterTrade (CURRENCY:BART) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One BarterTrade token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BarterTrade has traded 35.6% lower against the US dollar. BarterTrade has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $147,168.00 worth of BarterTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003313 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00028708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00123586 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.47 or 0.00540765 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.92 or 0.00148595 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.14 or 0.00291565 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00018559 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00047802 BTC.

About BarterTrade

BarterTrade’s total supply is 239,809,890 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,172,420 tokens. The official website for BarterTrade is bartertrade.io . BarterTrade’s official message board is medium.com/@bartertradefoundation

BarterTrade Token Trading

BarterTrade can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BarterTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BarterTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BarterTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

