BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of BayCom worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in BayCom by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in BayCom by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in BayCom by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 13,162 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in BayCom by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 35,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in BayCom by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

BCML stock opened at $15.17 on Friday. BayCom Corp has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.53. The firm has a market cap of $179.51 million, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.00.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.14). BayCom had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $20.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 million. On average, research analysts predict that BayCom Corp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on BayCom from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised BayCom from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

