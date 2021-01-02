BCA Marketplace (LON:BCA) Trading Up 0.1%

BCA Marketplace PLC (LON:BCA) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 236.20 ($3.09) and last traded at GBX 236.20 ($3.09). 7,470,853 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 4,487,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 236 ($3.08).

The stock has a market cap of £1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 236.20.

About BCA Marketplace (LON:BCA)

BCA Marketplace plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a used vehicle exchange in Europe. It operates through Vehicle Remarketing, Vehicle Buying, and Automotive Services segments. It offers physical and digital auction services; services for vehicle preparation and marketing in advance of sales; financial services to support the car dealer purchasing vehicles at BCA auctions; automotive logistics services; digital services to assist the retailer with the marketing and disposal of used cars; and outsourced remarketing services for manufacturers and fleets to assist with disposal to their networks.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for BCA Marketplace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCA Marketplace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.