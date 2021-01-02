BEST (NYSE:BEST) Trading Down 5.6%

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)’s stock price was down 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.02 and last traded at $2.04. Approximately 4,882,975 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 2,180,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BEST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BEST from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.80 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of BEST from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.50.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.47). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. BEST had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BEST Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BEST. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of BEST by 262.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,592,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,477 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of BEST by 69.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,723,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,775 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BEST by 12.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,724,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,175,000 after acquiring an additional 643,961 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of BEST by 6,236.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 316,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 311,800 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of BEST during the third quarter worth approximately $735,000. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

