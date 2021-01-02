BidaskClub Downgrades Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Chunghwa Telecom stock opened at $38.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.38 and a 200-day moving average of $37.53. Chunghwa Telecom has a 1 year low of $34.46 and a 1 year high of $39.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.07.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Chunghwa Telecom will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHT. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,673,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,883,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 222.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 146,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 100,992 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 67.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 221,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,712,000 after acquiring an additional 89,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 2.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,089,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,716,000 after acquiring an additional 57,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments. The company offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT) services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

