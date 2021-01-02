BidaskClub Downgrades Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) to Sell

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Dynex Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Dynex Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.
Dynex Capital stock opened at $17.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.99. Dynex Capital has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $20.34. The stock has a market cap of $411.98 million, a P/E ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.25.
In other Dynex Capital news, VP Jeffrey L. Childress sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $35,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,526.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Dynex Capital by 234.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,061 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,976,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,062,000 after purchasing an additional 538,672 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 69,696 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,301,000. 44.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Dynex Capital Company Profile
Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.
Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.