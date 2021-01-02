BidaskClub Downgrades Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) to Sell

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Dynex Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Dynex Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Dynex Capital stock opened at $17.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.99. Dynex Capital has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $20.34. The stock has a market cap of $411.98 million, a P/E ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.25.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 155.15% and a return on equity of 15.69%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dynex Capital news, VP Jeffrey L. Childress sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $35,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,526.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Dynex Capital by 234.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,061 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,976,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,062,000 after purchasing an additional 538,672 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 69,696 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,301,000. 44.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.