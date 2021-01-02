BidaskClub Downgrades Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) to Hold

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2021

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

NASDAQ:GBIO opened at $28.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.70. Generation Bio has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $55.72.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that Generation Bio will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew Stanton sold 10,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $396,514.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,851,068.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in Generation Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,456,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Generation Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $574,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Generation Bio by 3,342.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,747,000 after acquiring an additional 651,743 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Generation Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Generation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of eight programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit