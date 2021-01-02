BidaskClub Downgrades Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) to Hold

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

NASDAQ:GBIO opened at $28.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.70. Generation Bio has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $55.72.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that Generation Bio will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew Stanton sold 10,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $396,514.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,851,068.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in Generation Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,456,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Generation Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $574,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Generation Bio by 3,342.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,747,000 after acquiring an additional 651,743 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Generation Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Generation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of eight programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

