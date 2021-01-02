BidaskClub Downgrades Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Southern Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Southern Bancorp presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Great Southern Bancorp stock opened at $48.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.97 million, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.00. Great Southern Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.23 and a 12 month high of $63.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $53.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.47 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 23.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.46%.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $28,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBC. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 145,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 57,440 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $914,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 59,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. 42.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

