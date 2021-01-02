BidaskClub Downgrades LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of LMP Automotive stock opened at $24.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.25, a quick ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.12 and a 200 day moving average of $19.18. LMP Automotive has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $49.30.

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $13.37 million during the quarter. LMP Automotive had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 9.60%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LMP Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in LMP Automotive by 194.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in LMP Automotive by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 65,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 29,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LMP Automotive by 1,295.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 126,552 shares during the last quarter. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LMP Automotive

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc provides an e-commerce and facilities-based platform for consumers to buy, sell, rent, subscribe for, or finance pre-owned and new automobiles in the United States. The company offers pre-owned automobiles, and rentals and subscriptions for pre-owned and new automobiles. As of December 31, 2019, it had 316 automobiles.

