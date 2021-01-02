BidaskClub Downgrades MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MTSC. Colliers Securities cut MTS Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet cut MTS Systems from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut MTS Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut MTS Systems from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSC opened at $58.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.29, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.67. MTS Systems has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $58.84.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $215.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.30 million. MTS Systems had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 1.61%. MTS Systems’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in MTS Systems by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,821 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in MTS Systems by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in MTS Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in MTS Systems by 133.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,072 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 8,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in MTS Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTS Systems Company Profile

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems, motion simulators, and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test & Simulation segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

