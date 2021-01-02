BidaskClub Downgrades Ventas (NYSE:VTR) to Sell

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VTR. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America upgraded Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ventas from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.78.

VTR stock opened at $49.04 on Thursday. Ventas has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $63.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 44.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.62.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $918.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ventas will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,937,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

