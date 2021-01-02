BidaskClub Lowers JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on YY. ValuEngine downgraded JOYY from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Benchmark lifted their price target on JOYY from $115.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded JOYY from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JOYY from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. JOYY has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.78.

Shares of JOYY stock opened at $79.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.18 and its 200-day moving average is $84.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. JOYY has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $108.21.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $8.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $7.87. JOYY had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 27.75%. The company had revenue of $925.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.28 million. Analysts expect that JOYY will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY in the third quarter worth about $35,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 20.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 102.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 8.0% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

