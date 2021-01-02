BidaskClub Upgrades Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) to Strong-Buy

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

BKD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.75 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

Shares of BKD opened at $4.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. Brookdale Senior Living has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $8.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.40 million, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.19.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $807.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.08 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 34.34% and a net margin of 0.95%. Analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 29.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 23.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,729 shares in the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

