BidaskClub Upgrades Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) to Strong-Buy

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
BKD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.75 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.88.
Shares of BKD opened at $4.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. Brookdale Senior Living has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $8.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.40 million, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.19.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 29.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 23.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,729 shares in the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.
About Brookdale Senior Living
Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.
