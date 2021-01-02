Bilby Plc (BILB.L) (LON:BILB) Shares Gap Down to $26.00

Shares of Bilby Plc (BILB.L) (LON:BILB) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.00, but opened at $25.00. Bilby Plc (BILB.L) shares last traded at $24.50, with a volume of 8,193 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 25.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 21.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.74 million and a P/E ratio of 20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.47, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

About Bilby Plc (BILB.L) (LON:BILB)

Bilby Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities in London and the South East. The company offers building maintenance services, such as internal and external building maintenance, refurbishment and conversion projects, living solutions, domestic and commercial plumbing, electrical design and planning, plastering, bathroom plumbing and installations, window replacements, ground works, carpentry, painting, decorating, and roofing.

