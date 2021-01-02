BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.71.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BDSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, insider James Vollins sold 9,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total value of $42,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at $91,033.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Bailey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $43,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,716.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,825 shares of company stock valued at $176,710 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 103.8% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,923 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 546.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,703 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 17,502 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 54.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,325 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

BDSI opened at $4.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $424.66 million, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.76. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average is $4.09.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.87 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 10.16%. On average, research analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

