BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BioSpecifics Technologies were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSTC. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 125.0% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in BioSpecifics Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 13.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 388.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

Get BioSpecifics Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on BSTC. HC Wainwright cut BioSpecifics Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $88.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet cut shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

NASDAQ:BSTC opened at $88.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.25 million, a PE ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 0.24. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $89.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.74.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.70. BioSpecifics Technologies had a net margin of 47.43% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $11.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 million. Equities research analysts expect that BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BioSpecifics Technologies

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, develops an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX and Xiapex brands.

Read More: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC).

Receive News & Ratings for BioSpecifics Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSpecifics Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.