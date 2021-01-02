Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. In the last week, Bitcoin Planet has traded down 88.1% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Planet has a market capitalization of $583.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Planet coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,619.97 or 1.00027808 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00025907 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006755 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00018047 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.74 or 0.00293151 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.78 or 0.00469701 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00147114 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002016 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00041986 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Planet Coin Profile

Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official website is bitcoin-planet.net . Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_

Bitcoin Planet Coin Trading

Bitcoin Planet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Novaexchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Planet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Planet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

