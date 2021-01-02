BitTube (TUBE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $139,234.00

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. BitTube has a market capitalization of $2.39 million and approximately $139,234.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Livecoin, Bittrex and TradeOgre. During the last week, BitTube has traded up 28.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $140.19 or 0.00449500 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000855 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000783 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 65.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000391 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000109 BTC.

About BitTube

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 287,996,656 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp

BitTube Coin Trading

BitTube can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, TradeOgre, Livecoin and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

