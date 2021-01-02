Bitzeny Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $36.00 (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last week, Bitzeny has traded down 37.7% against the US dollar. Bitzeny has a market capitalization of $116,549.99 and $36.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitzeny coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitzeny Profile

ZNY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars.

