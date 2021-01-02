Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.67.

BLKB has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Blackbaud from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Shares of BLKB opened at $57.56 on Friday. Blackbaud has a 52-week low of $38.22 and a 52-week high of $83.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 122.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.17.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.35. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.44 million. Research analysts predict that Blackbaud will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Blackbaud by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 18,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Blackbaud by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Blackbaud by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Blackbaud by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackbaud in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

See Also: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.