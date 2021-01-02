Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.62

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.62 and traded as high as $20.00. Bloomin’ Brands shares last traded at $19.42, with a volume of 2,976,656 shares.

BLMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.96.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.20. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $4,202,500.00. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 306.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 972.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,269 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 260.2% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 134.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

