BOC Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Trading Down 2.6%

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY)’s share price fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $60.13 and last traded at $60.13. 1,218 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 14,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.74.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BOC Hong Kong in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get BOC Hong Kong alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.84. The firm has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.97.

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for BOC Hong Kong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOC Hong Kong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.