Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.47

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.47 and traded as high as $2.17. Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) shares last traded at $2.17, with a volume of 45,337 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC upped their target price on Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James upgraded Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$1.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from C$1.40 to C$1.20 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of C$2.07.

Get Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.58, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$72.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24.

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$29.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$34.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bonterra Energy Corp. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE)

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.