BOScoin (BOS) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One BOScoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC, Kucoin and CoinBene. During the last seven days, BOScoin has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. BOScoin has a market cap of $724,107.27 and $124.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000705 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000029 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BOScoin Profile

BOScoin (CRYPTO:BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BOScoin

BOScoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Kucoin and GDAC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

