Bristol Investment Fund Ltd Sells 301,823 Shares of Research Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSSS) Stock

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2021

Research Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSSS) major shareholder Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 301,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.29, for a total value of $691,174.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,765,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,333,226.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bristol Investment Fund Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, December 22nd, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 390,000 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $885,300.00.
  • On Thursday, December 3rd, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 32,747 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $75,318.10.
  • On Friday, October 30th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 52,809 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $120,404.52.
  • On Wednesday, October 21st, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 56,166 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total value of $129,743.46.
  • On Thursday, October 8th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 62,105 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $144,704.65.

Shares of RSSS opened at $2.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.18 million, a PE ratio of -77.67 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average of $2.40. Research Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $3.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Research Solutions by 16.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter. Parthenon LLC bought a new stake in Research Solutions in the third quarter worth $752,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Research Solutions in the second quarter worth $31,000.

Research Solutions Company Profile

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform.

