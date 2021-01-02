(BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.B) Reaches New 1-Year High at $232.28

(BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.B) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $232.28 and last traded at $231.87, with a volume of 3789722 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $229.65.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.66. The company has a market capitalization of $543.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.84.

(BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.B) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.01. (BRK.B) had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $63.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that (BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.B) will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

