Brokerages Anticipate Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.82 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) will announce $21.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.05 billion and the lowest is $21.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson reported sales of $20.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full-year sales of $81.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $81.55 billion to $82.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $88.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $87.57 billion to $90.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.50.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNJ opened at $157.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.97 and a 200-day moving average of $147.22. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.66. The company has a market cap of $414.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

