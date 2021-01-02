Brokerages Set Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Target Price at $171.94

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2021

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $171.94.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Novavax from $223.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,637,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $386,547,000 after buying an additional 2,579,671 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novavax by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 707,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,681,000 after buying an additional 357,715 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth $64,730,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 156.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 486,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,515,000 after purchasing an additional 296,579 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,197,000 after purchasing an additional 116,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $111.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 2.08. Novavax has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $189.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($5.57). The business had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.56 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6180.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Novavax will post -5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

Featured Story: Roth IRA

Analyst Recommendations for Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit