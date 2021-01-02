Brokerages Set Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Target Price at $171.94

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $171.94.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Novavax from $223.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,637,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $386,547,000 after buying an additional 2,579,671 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novavax by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 707,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,681,000 after buying an additional 357,715 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth $64,730,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 156.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 486,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,515,000 after purchasing an additional 296,579 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,197,000 after purchasing an additional 116,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $111.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 2.08. Novavax has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $189.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($5.57). The business had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.56 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6180.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Novavax will post -5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

