Brokerages Set The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) PT at $23.17

Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.17.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

NYSE WMB opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.20. The Williams Companies has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $24.17. The company has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.29, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 1,316.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

Featured Story: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.