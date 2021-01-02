Brokers Offer Predictions for Brixmor Property Group Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BRX)

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) – Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Brixmor Property Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 30th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.71 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.69. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $253.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also commented on BRX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.53.

Shares of BRX opened at $16.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $21.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,465,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,254,000 after acquiring an additional 645,749 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,409,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,064,000 after acquiring an additional 187,054 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,187,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,024,000 after acquiring an additional 283,972 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 4,812,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,259,000 after purchasing an additional 67,900 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,606,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,163,000 after buying an additional 606,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

