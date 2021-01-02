Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target Raised to $51.00

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BAM. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $42.50 in a report on Friday, September 25th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a conviction-buy rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.53.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

BAM stock opened at $41.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Brookfield Asset Management has a one year low of $21.57 and a one year high of $45.61. The stock has a market cap of $65.00 billion, a PE ratio of -1,125.14 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.22.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.31). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Brookfield Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

In other news, major shareholder Ati Investment Parent, Llc sold 47,625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $1,047,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 2,129,748 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,946,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. 54.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.