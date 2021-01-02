Bunge Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BG)

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 6,071 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 821% compared to the typical daily volume of 659 call options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bunge by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bunge by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bunge by 0.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Bunge by 10.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Bunge by 2.6% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Bunge from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bunge from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bunge from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.88.

BG stock opened at $65.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Bunge has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.54.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $2.27. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $10.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bunge will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

