Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Caesarstone from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.50.

Get Caesarstone alerts:

NASDAQ CSTE opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Caesarstone has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $15.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.35 million, a P/E ratio of 47.74 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.09.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Caesarstone had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $123.92 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. This is a boost from Caesarstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Caesarstone by 376.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Caesarstone during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Caesarstone by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caesarstone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caesarstone during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 42.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling markets, as well as in new buildings construction market.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Caesarstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesarstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.