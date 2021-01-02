California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stake in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,716 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Soleno Therapeutics worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLNO. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 7,426,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,487,000 after buying an additional 3,148,445 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,141 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 415,000 shares in the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. 54.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SLNO opened at $1.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $153.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.45. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $4.39.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Soleno Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.06.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

