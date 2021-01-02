California State Teachers Retirement System Has $252,000 Position in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in The Cato were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cato by 302.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 61,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 45,964 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Cato by 753.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 425,685 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cato by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 63,916 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cato by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 20,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of The Cato by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 343,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CATO opened at $9.59 on Friday. The Cato Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $17.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.94 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.90.

The Cato (NYSE:CATO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $150.79 million during the quarter. The Cato had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%.

The Cato Company Profile

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

