California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Coastal Financial Co. (NYSE:CCB)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NYSE:CCB) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Coastal Financial were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 39,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period.

CCB stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. Coastal Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $23.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.75.

Coastal Financial (NYSE:CCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.10 million.

In related news, Director Andrew P. Skotdal sold 21,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $418,968.00.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Coastal Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Coastal Financial Company Profile

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and small to medium-sized businesses in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including checking accounts, demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

