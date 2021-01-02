California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 1,955 Shares of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Sculptor Capital Management were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $391,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 40,707 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the period. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Sculptor Capital Management from $25.00 to $26.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine cut Sculptor Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub cut Sculptor Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Sculptor Capital Management from $25.00 to $26.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.10.

Shares of NYSE SCU opened at $15.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.10. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $28.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.01.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.27. Sculptor Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 65.07% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

