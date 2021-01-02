California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 5,967 Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) by 32.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,967 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IDYA. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,226,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,852,000 after buying an additional 1,941,940 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,915,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,156,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,528,000 after purchasing an additional 147,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 895,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,241,000 after purchasing an additional 165,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,401,000. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDYA opened at $14.00 on Friday. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.74 and a 200-day moving average of $13.01. The stock has a market cap of $406.98 million, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.13.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($3.10). The firm had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.83 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDYA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

In other news, insider Ventures Iv L.P. 5Am sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $10,928,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Throne sold 1,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $30,417.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

