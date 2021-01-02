Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Callaway Golf from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine cut Callaway Golf from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Compass Point cut Callaway Golf from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.25.

ELY opened at $24.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $25.36.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 6,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $137,530.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,334.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 7,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $183,008.09. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,643,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,793 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,033,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 314.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,273,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,011 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,347,000. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,465,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,042,000 after acquiring an additional 272,502 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

