Cambria Automobiles plc (CAMB.L) (LON:CAMB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $52.36

Cambria Automobiles plc (CAMB.L) (LON:CAMB)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $52.36 and traded as high as $58.50. Cambria Automobiles plc (CAMB.L) shares last traded at $58.50, with a volume of 3,500 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £58.50 million and a PE ratio of 7.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 57.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 52.36.

Cambria Automobiles plc Company Profile

Cambria Automobiles plc operates as a retailer of new and used cars, commercial vehicles, and motorbikes in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Doves, Grange, Dees, Invicta, Motorparks, and Pure Triumph brands. It also provides accident repair facilities for its customers through its accident repair centre in Kent or through sub-contract to other accident repair centers; and supplies parts on behalf of manufacturer brands, as well as to other car dealers, independent traders, and repairers.

