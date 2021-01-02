Cambria Trinity ETF (NYSEARCA:TRTY) Shares Up 0.2%

Cambria Trinity ETF (NYSEARCA:TRTY)’s share price shot up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.53 and last traded at $24.53. 2,003 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 7,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.47.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.91.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cambria Trinity ETF stock. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cambria Trinity ETF (NYSEARCA:TRTY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned 2.78% of Cambria Trinity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Trinity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Trinity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.