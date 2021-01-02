Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing drugs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune inflammatory diseases. The Company’s lead drug candidate, CF101, is in clinical development for the treatment of autoimmune inflammatory diseases. Its CF102 drug candidate is being developed for the treatment of liver diseases and its CF602 drug is being developed for the treatment of inflammation and sexual dysfunction. Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is based in Petach Tikva, Israel. “

Shares of CANF opened at $1.78 on Thursday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $4.00.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory disease, and sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

