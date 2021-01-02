Canaan (NYSE:CAN) Shares Gap Up to $4.38

Canaan Inc. (NYSE:CAN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.38, but opened at $5.80. Canaan shares last traded at $5.02, with a volume of 292,624 shares trading hands.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Canaan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average is $2.56.

Canaan (NYSE:CAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.01 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Canaan by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 49,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 10,410 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Canaan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Canaan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Canaan by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 412,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 199,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Canaan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,122,000.

About Canaan (NYSE:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

