Cango (NYSE:CANG) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cango (NYSE:CANG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE:CANG opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. Cango has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.98.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $11.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $11.80. Cango had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 138.90%. The business had revenue of $64.06 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Cango will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cango stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Cango were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cango

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

