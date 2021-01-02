Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capital Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company for Capital Bank, National Association. Capital Bank, National Association, is a commercial-focused national banking association which offers commercial and consumer banking services. The Company offers personal and commercial banking services, as well as cash management, commercial lending, consumer credit and residential mortgage and home loans. Capital Bancorp Inc. is based in Rockville, United States. “

Get Capital Bancorp alerts:

CBNK has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Capital Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Capital Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Capital Bancorp stock opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Capital Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $14.97. The company has a market cap of $190.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.98.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $43.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.45 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Joseph Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $49,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,961.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Capital Bancorp stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) by 93.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Capital Bancorp were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.71% of the company’s stock.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Bancorp (CBNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.