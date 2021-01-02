Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) Stock Position Lifted by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) by 273.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,053 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Casper Sleep worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSPR. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Casper Sleep by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Casper Sleep by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Casper Sleep in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Casper Sleep in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 30.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Casper Sleep from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Casper Sleep from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.91.

Shares of Casper Sleep stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $249.27 million and a PE ratio of -1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.72. Casper Sleep Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $15.85.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $123.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.88 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Casper Sleep Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casper Sleep Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services.

