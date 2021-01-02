CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.24

Shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.24 and traded as low as $9.10. CatchMark Timber Trust shares last traded at $9.36, with a volume of 164,616 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.79.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.24. The stock has a market cap of $456.44 million, a PE ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. On average, analysts anticipate that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is -26.34%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTT. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 18.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,539,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,623,000 after acquiring an additional 240,666 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC lifted its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 81.0% during the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 485,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 217,140 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the third quarter worth $1,169,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 17.9% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 782,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,991,000 after buying an additional 118,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Real Estate Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 20.2% in the third quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 666,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,953,000 after buying an additional 111,800 shares during the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile (NYSE:CTT)

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

